Key city public safety leaders will be leaving in 2020; here’s why

Columbus Fire and EMS Chief Meyer retired today.

His retirement party will be one of many in the coming months as key leaders in the Columbus Fire and EMS and police departments leave.

It’s an issue the city will be wrestling with throughout 2020.

The top three leaders in the fire department and most of the command staff of the police department are eligible to retire. And many of those retirements are imminent.

Police Chief Ricky Boren is one of those. He is scheduled to leave at the end of October.

Here’s the reason why so many key leaders are leaving around the same time: The city has a drop program where qualified employees can announce their intention to retire.

Once they do that they draw their salary and their retirement pay at the same time. The retirement money is put in a deferred fund. That money — which can be 10s of thousands of dollars — is theirs in a lump sum when they do leave.

There are about 45 city employees in that program — 18 out of the police department and 11 in Fire and EMS.

Like Boren and Meyers, these are key people in critical jobs.

“We have seen this coming,” Mayor Skip Henderson said. “We knew that most of these folks were in the drop. Some of them still have an opportunity to suspend or push the pause button as you pointed out. What it tells us is we are going to have a younger department. We are losing a lot of leadership, a lot of experience, a lot of skills that gained only by being on the streets, serving the citizens.”

In addition to Boren, his assistant chief and four of his five majors are on the drop list. Assistant Chief Gil Slouchik is one of those close to retirement but said he would probably wait until 2021.

On the fire side, interim Chief Greg Lang and Assistant Chief Robert Futrell both will be gone well before the end of the year. Lang stepped up and postponed his departure to give Mayor Skip Henderson time to pick a permanent chief.

A three-year-clock starts ticking when an employee enters the drop program. Not every employee is eligible. Employees must have a combination of age and years of service that exceed 81 years.

An employee can also extend the drop period.

“As with most things in life, there’s some positives and some negatives,” Henderson said. “The negative is we are going to lose a lot of experience. We are going to lose some great individuals who have given a lot of time to the city. But we also have some good young folks coming up and it gives them the opportunity to present a fresh perspective.”

Looking at the people gathered for Meyer’s retirement celebration Friday afternoon at the Trade Center, there were at least a dozen in the drop program.

It’s the natural order, Henderson says.

“But it happens in every walk of life, in every company, in every organization around the globe,” the mayor said. “You have got people that you have depended on for years that are going to cycle out. And, luckily, we have sort of worked hard at building a bench and amassing talent.”