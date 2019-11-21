KIA Autosport of Columbus invites you to “Light Up the Holidays”

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- KIA Autosport of Columbus plans to “Light Up the Holidays” tonight, Thursday, November 21, and you’re invited.

The dealership plans to turn on thousands of holiday lights this evening. At the same time, plenty of activities are planned for the kids. A live nativity scene will be showcased. Santa and Frosty will be there, too.

In addition, Miss Georgia will stop by– and the Blanchard Elementary School choir will perform.

Mac Powell, former lead singer with the Grammy-award winning Christian group “Third Day” will perform with his new country band, “Mac Powell and the Family Reunion.”

Melanie Lee joined WRBL’s Greg Loyd on “Midday” to discuss tonight’s festivities.