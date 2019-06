Mobile Police arrested actor Richard Tyson this morning on charges of harassment or harassing communications and public intoxication. Police have not released details of the arrest. Tyson was booked into jail just before 5 o’clock this morning.

Tyson is known for roles in the movies ‘Kindergarten Cop’ and ‘Black Hawk Down,’ among others. He also appeared in a local public service ad for the Mobile County Animal Shelter.

He is the brother of former Mobile County District Attorney John Tyson, Jr.