Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-We are starting off this Labor Day with mostly cloudy conditions following lasts night’s rainfall, with some areas receiving more than 7 inches of rain overnight. Counties still under Flood Watches after last night include Harris, Meriwether, Muscogee, and Troup and these will continue until 8pm EST/7 CT.



A few isolated showers and storms throughout the day as temperatures heat back up. Tuesday and Wednesday will follow a similar pattern with partly cloudy conditions and isolated showers throughout the day and into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to get into the lower 90s today. We will see a cooler trend later this week with temperatures dipping into the mid-80s.