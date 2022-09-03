SATURDAY: After starting out overcast to most cloudy around the region this morning, we’ll some sunshine, but the clouds are here to stay and we could see some showers and storms this afternoon as well. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will start out partly to mostly cloudy and by the afternoon showers are storms will be likely, so if you have any outdoor plans, have a plan B. Highs tomorrow will only reach the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Monday looks to be the driest day of the Labor Day Weekend in terms of rain coverage. There will still be some showers and storms possible, but not quite the coverage we’ll see Saturday and Sunday. Good news is, we don’t expect a washout any one day, just expect showers and storms around each afternoon through the weekend.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty similar to Monday, although a little more sun is likely, helping to warm us up to around 90 both days. Then heading into the weekend, we’ll see an increase in the chance for showers and storms as another front stalls out in the region.

TROPICS: There are 2 named storms at the moment, Danielle and Earl, but neither is expected to effect the United States as both are forecast to curve away and into the open Atlantic.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a great Saturday! Brian