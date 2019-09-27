Lafayette Police warning of counterfeit money

LAFAYETTE, AL (WRBL)–A warning from the Lafayette Police Department about possible counterfeit money. Officials say a female suspect has tried passing off fake $100 dollar bills at 3 different stores in the area.

According to investigators, the bills were checked by counterfeit detection pens and passed. However under a light, the bills show as a $10 dollar bill with the face of Hamilton instead of Franklin, in the corner, and the security thread also says “USA TEN”.

Police urge those who handle money be cautious and thoroughly check bills.