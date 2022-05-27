LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Philip Abbott is a local businessman in LaGrange and he has expanded his business into a new venture, Cafe Brulee and Dessert Bar that is set to open on June 7, 2022. Abbott is known for his other businesses, Local Groundz and the office spaces available for rent a few doors down from Cafe Brulee.

“It’s in the same family as Local Groundz but it has its own identity. Local Groundz is more of a sweet shop and coffee, here it’s going to be more of a cafe and dessert bar. The difference is, with the cafe we have breakfast, lunch and then at night, the dessert bar, we can mix wine with the desserts and mixed drinks with desserts here. It has more of a downtown feel than Local Groundz,” said Abbott.

He acquired the space that was formerly known as Sweet Roast Cafe downtown for the dessert bar and remodeled it for about $20,000. He changed several things in the remodeling process including the countertops and updated the lighting. Abbott owns several businesses in the area and said he is constantly looking to expand.

Abbott said he received inspiration for Cafe Brulee from different dessert bars around the state including Cafe Intermezzo in Atlanta. He hopes to make the dessert bar a popular location for individuals looking for something to do after dinner.

“I’d like to see us have our own brand of things, not just chain things. I’m trying to create things with a certain flare that brings in some things from outside but also adapts it to the city that we’re in: LaGrange,” said Abbott.

Abbott said he would like to develop downtown and provide more options with more local businesses that community members and visitors can visit.

Sweet Roast Cafe had formed a partnership with Elite Talent Dance Company and the organizations were sharing the space. According to Abbott, the dance company will be staying in the back and will now be sharing the space with Cafe Brulee.