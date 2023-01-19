LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Its been a week since many families on the east side of the city were struck by a tornado. City officials and the police department are now coming together to assist the victims and have created a GoFundMe page.

Lt. Jeremy Butler, the Community Outreach Supervisor for the LaGrange PD, is monitoring the page and said they hope to raise $50,000. All of the money raised will be used to assist the families affected with housing and food.

“The city and and the Chief particularly just saw the need,” said Lt. Butler. “There are some of us that have had to go through dealing with the insurance process and knowing that they’re not going to show up the same day and cut a check or provide funding or housing for different folks right then and there so there is a lapse in time.”

According to Lt. Butler, the department will host a five-day program where families will be booked into hotels within the city and will be given food vouchers once enough money has been donated.

“Getting assistance on getting repairs on the homes is going to be a lengthier process so there’s no really set deadline on it now. We’re just going to go with it,” said Lt. Butler.

The tornado displaced over 100 families and left four people injured.

The police department is encouraging anyone in need of assistance to apply through the form that they have distributed via social media and at local hotels. All of the applicants will be verified through the city.

Please visit the official GoFundMe account if interested in donating to the victims of the tornado.