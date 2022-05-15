LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-vehicle crash that took place on Saturday night has left three dead.

According to the Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, Jacob Brown, 19, of Duluth, Ga., Stephen Bartolotta, 18, of Palm City, Fl., and Rico Dunn, 24, of LaGrange, Ga. are dead after a fatal crash on the 3000 block of Roanoke Rd. on Saturday night.

The accident happened at about 9:20 p.m. when Brown, who was traveling westbound, passed on the double yellow line which led to the collision with Dunn’s Chevy pickup truck.

Brown and Bartolotta were pronounced dead at the scene and Dunn was flown to Columbus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

Brown and Bartolotta were LaGrange College students who also played on the baseball team.

