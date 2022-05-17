LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Athletic Director at LaGrange College, Terralyn Olds, has spoken out since the fatal car accident that left two student athletes and one LaGrange native dead.

“We want to make sure that we not only honor and remember our two student athletes but to also honor, respect and remember, Mr. Rico Dunn, who also lost his life in this tragedy,” said Olds.

Olds said the college is discussing ways to honor and remember the three lives lost. She describes the tragedy as a community hurt that is impacting everyone, not just the college.

She said they are emphasizing the importance of sticking together like a family in this difficult time. They have organized prayers, lunches and activities for the baseball team so they can feel the support from one another at the school.

Jacob “Brownie” Brown and Stephen “Barto” Bartolotta were both freshmen and relieving pitchers on the baseball team. Brown closed the game at the USA South Tournament which led to the team’s fifth consecutive win at the tournament just hours before the fatal car crash.

“I would consider them two-peas-in-a-pod. Two freshmen, both pitchers, and they always hung out with each other. What I’ve gathered from some of the upperclassmen and some of the leaders on the team they were like, ‘T.O. you won’t find a better group of young men’. They were outstanding team members and just outstanding individuals,” Olds.

She said the other student athletes have come together to provide support for the baseball team as well and there is counseling available to those impacted.

The LaGrange College baseball team has decided to continue competing in the tournament and will play in the first round of the NCAA Divisions III National Championship.

News 3 will also be sitting down with Dunn’s family, and stick with us as this story develops.