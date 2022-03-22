LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange College students had the opportunity to speak with an economics professor from Ukraine in regards to his efforts to bring medical supplies to the country. Dr. Tymofiy Mylovanov, the President of the Kyiv School of Economics in Ukraine, shared his experience living in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

The meeting was organized by Preston James IV is the Assistant Professor of Sports Management and Business Law and the Director of the Sports Management Program at LaGrange College. He arranged the meeting with Dr. Mylovanov to show students how the war is affecting everyone and what they can do to help.

“I’m trying to show them how to be good global citizens. We discuss all the time about being global citizens. Well this is a way we can help. This is a travesty going on across the world but it still affects us, not with just gas prices. It affects us in all kinds of ways so I’m trying to show them the tools that they’re learning to market a sporting event can be used to help somebody else as well too,” said James.

Dr. Mylovanov spoke to the students about the conditions Ukranians are facing in Ukraine. He shared details of the day the first invasion took place and the chaos that surged through the country. He fled from Kyviv, the capital of Ukraine to Lviv, a city in the western part of the country.

Some of the details he shared included the challenges Ukranians are facing getting necessities like gas and medical kits. According to Dr. Mylovanov, Ukrainian citizens are currently facing major price surges and some are even paying thousands of dollars for gas.

He is currently fundraising for medical kits that will help the frontline of the war as well as some of the elderly citizens. He said his original goal was to raise $10 million but has surpassed that and has raised $12 million so far. He intends to continue raising money until there are medical kits readily accessible.

The sports management department uses social media to sell tickets to different sporting events like Skyhawks games and the money raised go towards the department at LaGrange College. Now, the social media accounts will be redirected to the efforts in Ukraine and will go provide information to Dr. Mylovanov’s fundraiser.

“The same tools they can use to help a sports team sell tickets, they can use to help with a fundraiser so it’s not like we’re wasting their time. The same tools they’re learning to assist, they’re learning from,” said James.



If interested in donating to Dr. Mylovanov’s humanitarian efforts, please visit https://kse.ua/support/donation/.