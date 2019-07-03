LaGrange continues a ‘sweet’ July 4th tradition: 2019 Sweet Land of Liberty kids parade

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- The City of LaGrange plans to celebrate July 4th with a ‘sweet’ tradition. The Sweet Land of Liberty Parade kicks off Thursday morning, July 4, at 10 a.m. at the downtown square in LaGrange.

Every year since 1985 LaGrange holds its annual Sweet Land of Liberty, kids-only parade through the streets of downtown. Only kids 19 years and younger can participate and motorized vehicles are prohibited.

This year’s theme is “Bright Stars, Bold Stripes, Brave Hearts.”

This year’s grand marshals are Debbie and Spear Burdette. Spear is the recently retired Callaway Foundation president and Debbie is a longtime literacy advocate, former school board member, and the beloved Mama Jama, the storytelling mama.

It’s completely free to participate in the parade.

Sponsors of the parade include the Junior Service League of LaGrange, Troup County Parks and Recreation, LaGrange-Troup County Chamber, Downtown LaGrange Development Authority, Sweetland Amphitheatre, and the LaGrange Rotary Club.

Every year the LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton buys everyone free Kona ice.

The parade begins at Sweetland Amphitheatre at Boyd Park named for Parade Founders Annette and Jim Boyd.