LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As the November general elections inch closer, candidates for the LaGrange city council race heat up and prepare for election day. There are currently five candidates vying for the spot as District 2 City Councilmember.

One candidate, Quay Boddie, is a LaGrange native that prides himself on his work in the community. He believes making a difference often starts at home and he volunteers for different events and posts motivational videos on social media in hopes of inspiring others. He intends to focus on lowering crime and neighborhood cleanliness as well as addressing food insecurity in the district.

“Food insecurity, crime, neighborhood cleanliness, education, all of these things that people need and sometimes people suffer in silence. Families suffer in silence so my plan is to go to these families, go to these people in the community, especially District 2 and let’s figure out what’s needed,” said Boddie.

Boddie said he was inspired by his grandmother to run for city council. According to Boddie, she often served the community in many capacities by providing resources to many who struggled to find resources.

District 2 will become available when the current District 2 councilmember, Dr. Willie Edmondson, steps into the role as Mayor following Mayor Thornton’s resignation. Dr. Edmondson has been serving as council member since the passing of longtime councilmember, LeGree McCamey, earlier this year.

The district covers several areas of the city including the west, east and south side of LaGrange. It is often recognized for having many factories within its limits and for being the biggest district in the city.

“I feel like I know for 100% that I’m going to get in and do what needs to be done when it comes to advocating for everybody in the district,” said Boddie.