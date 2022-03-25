LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Callaway Elementary School brought in a new initiative to encourage reading literacy in students. The school has purchased a book vending machine where students can insert reward coins and receive books they can keep.

Dr. Milton Reese, the Principal of Callaway Elementary School, said he wanted to come up with a way to increase the students’ love for reading and obtain a goal of putting a book in every student’s hands.

“We do want our school to be known as a place where students enjoy reading. Like I said before, students need to know how to read and they need to love to read,” said Dr. Reese.

The book vending machine is used as an incentive to encourage students’ good behavior in the classroom. It is part of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program, a program that focuses on a student’s behavior management at school. The program encourages incentives as a way to teach students good behavior.

The vending machine cost $4,000 and it is customized to a theme chosen by Callaway Elementary School administrators. It was paid for with a Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia (L4GA) grant. According to the Georgia Department of Education, the goal of the L4GA grants is to improve student literacy learning and in total it has awarded $22,101,554.

The remainder of the money from the L4GA grant along with other grants will be used to replenish the books as students begin to take them home.

It holds about 500 books and there are books for all age groups. Dr. Reese said he estimates he will have to replenish the machine every nine weeks.