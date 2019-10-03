LaGrange Fire Station #5 Named for Former City Councilwoman Kay Durand, LaGrange’s First Female Councilmember

LAGRANGE, GA (WRBL)–The City of LaGrange held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning for the new LaGrange Fire Station #5 on Vernon Road. The new fire station is named for Kay Durand, former LaGrange City Councilwoman.

Durand was the first female member of the LaGrange City Council. She was first elected in 1989 and served for ten years.

“Kay was a trailblazer and is a historic figure in the chronicles of the City of LaGrange,” said Mayor Jim Thornton. “In 1989 she was elected city-wide as the first female member of the LaGrange City Council in the nearly 200 year history of our city. That’s something we feel is worth celebrating.”

More than a hundred community leaders, city employees as well as those from the public celebrated in this special dedication.

“I am completely overwhelmed with this honor. Serving on the LaGrange City Council had to be the most rewarding work I have ever done. I could not be more proud than to have my name associated with the LaGrange Fire Department,” Durand went on to encourage other women to consider running for office. “I would challenge these women to look at their talents and to be willing to step forward and to serve their community in public service as a member of city council. I stand ready to help anyone who is willing to step forward and offer themselves to service as a member of the LaGrange City Council. There is not any better work that you can do.”

The new fire station is expected to reduce response times to the residents and businesses on the west side of LaGrange which is seeing increased growth.

“We are excited to have this new station and look forward to seeing the response times go down across the city,” said LFD Chief John Brant. “We wanted to build a station that would welcome people of all ages to come and visit. I believe we’ve accomplished that.”

LaGrange Fire Station #5 is officially in service.