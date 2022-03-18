LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Atlanta Braves will be bringing the World Series trophy to LaGrange on Aug. 6, 2022 following the World Series win late last year. The idea to submit LaGrange as one of the 151 stops on the trophy tour came from LaGrange High freshman, Grady Westmoreland.

“It’s rare to win a World Series so it’s a memento of the Braves’ accomplishment and I guess that means that the Braves fans have really won something,” said Westmoreland.

Westmoreland said he has been a Braves fan for as long as he can remember. He has played baseball for years and represents both LaGrange High and a travel team.

He said he saw that the Braves were having a trophy tour on the mlb.com app and thought it would be a great idea to bring the trophy to his hometown. His mother, Fiona Westmoreland, got in contact with city officials and made it happen. The Braves will be making 151 stops, one stop for every year of Braves baseball.

Fiona contacted Katie Mercer Van Schoor, the City of LaGrange Marketing and Communications Manager. Van Schoor works with the youth council in the city and leads internship opportunities and said she is always eager to encourage the younger generation. She said she got really excited when she heard about Grady’s idea.

“The fact that he had an idea and he went to his mom and said ‘I want to do this, let’s do this’. They sent the email and I know it was his mom but it was his idea and he really did push it. Then we got together and we got this happening. It’s pretty fantastic and I’m really excited to be a part of it. The City of LaGrange is really excited to be a part of it,” said Van Schoor.

With the help of Adam Speas from the Marketing and Communications Department, the city started making memes related to the Braves and sending them via social media. They received an answer via Twitter and the Braves Trophy Tour committee confirmed they would be visiting LaGrange.

Van Schoor said the city is urging community members to get involved and participate. She hopes to have a drumline competition along with other activities available for free for everyone.

LaGrange is opening the event to all neighboring cities and counties as well. The City of Hogansville, The City of West Point, Heard County, Meriwether County and other areas have all been invited.