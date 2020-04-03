LaGrange hosting two Facebook live meetings this morning to discuss Georgia’s shelter in place order

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL)- LaGrange leaders plan to host two virtual meetings today to discuss Governor Kemp’s shutdown order and how it will affect the city and Troup County.

At 9 this morning, Friday, April 3, Mayor Jim Thornton will hold a Facebook Live round table with other city officials, including Mayor Pro Tem Nathan Gaskin, City Attorney Jeff Todd and LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar.

Then at 11 a.m., Mayor Thornton will host a second roundtable. The second meeting involves county leaders, including Troup County Commission Chairman Patrick Crews, West Point Mayor Steve Tramell, Hogansville Mayor Bill Stankiewicz and Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff.

The meetings can be seen on the city’s Facebook page or the city’s TV station website.