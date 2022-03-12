LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – One LaGrange Housing Authority resident is using the resources provided to her at the housing authority and using them to push forward.

Shaquita Robinson has lived at the housing authority for four years and just opened her own business, SCup Coffee House. She decided to take the leap after losing her job with a warranty company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I opened up my own coffee shop which I always wanted to do, nobody can take that away from me so that’s what I decided to do,” said Robinson.

Robinson is originally from Atlanta and she moved to LaGrange looking for a slower-paced environment. She said the biggest lesson she learned after losing her job was to not let fear stop her from doing anything and to continue taking leaps.

She thanks the LaGrange Housing Authority for providing her with necessary resources and support that she needed to get her business started. She describes the support she received as an overwhelming amount of love. Robinson participated in the leadership academy that the housing authority offers and took different courses like CPR training and job training skills.

She said owning a coffee shop has been a life-long dream of hers and without the housing authority it would not have been possible.

“I would say I was kind of lost and they kind of made me feel like ‘okay let’s start now, let’s get life going, let’s start figuring things out’,” said Robinson.

Zsa Zsa Heard, the Chief Executive Officer of the LaGrange Housing Authority, said she felt pride watching Robinson achieve her dream because she sees that she is reaching her full potential.

“The programs that we’re putting in place really are working where we don’t get to see it really fast but now that it’s working, she now sets the blueprint. She’s the blueprint now of what we’ve been searching for, what we’ve been looking for and now that tells us there’s more out there,” said Heard.

Heard said she is eager to continue working with other residents and helping them achieve their dreams. She also intends to continue helping Robinson grow her business and provide the support she needs.

Robinson said the next step for her is that she hopes to buy a home; however, she intends to continue being an active presence at the housing authority. She hopes to help other residents learn about the resources available to them.

“We have that relationship and I want to help them build whatever it is. I want to help them build, talk to young people and let them know what they can do and what they can be a part of,” said Robinson.