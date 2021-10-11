LaGrange Housing Authority moves forward repurposing Unity School

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Housing Authority has received Unity School from the Troup County School System and intends to repurpose it into the Unity Success Center.

Zsa Zsa Heard, the Chief Executive Officer of the LaGrange Housing Authority, said the success center will be taking a holistic approach to help community members.

“When a person enters this building they leave whole. That means that we are going to wrap our arms around them with services and fulfill the gaps that they may have in their life,” said Heard.

Heard said community members can expect to see 24/7 childcare, mental health services and different partnerships with organizations like TCSS, Communities in Schools and West Georgia Tech. There will also be transportation provided to eliminate barriers for those with transportation difficulties.

The services will be provided on a sliding scale basis and Heard said no one will be turned away because of financial difficulties. She would like to give everyone the opportunity to get the help they need in the areas where they may need it.

The LaGrange Housing Authority will be applying for the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to pay for the renovations the school needs. Heard is projecting that about 4-4.5 million dollars will be needed for the renovations. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2024 but some services may be available beforehand.

Chad Cooper, the Director of Development and Marketing for the LaGrange Housing Authority, said this project is something the LaGrange Housing Authority has been wanting to do for a long time. He said he hopes this will facilitate providing services for the community.

“We really just want to give people the opportunity. To provide everything, to give them the opportunity to grow, learn and keep going for years and years to come. From here we want people to go to different sectors of life to find those different careers that they may need,” said Cooper.

Cooper hopes the success center will train individuals in different skills and ultimately lead them to staying in Troup County creating a bigger economic impact.