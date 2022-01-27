LaGrange Housing Authority receives award for clean energy initiatives

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Housing Authority received an award for their efforts in integrating green energy in most of their homes. The recognition comes from the Southeastern Regional Council of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (SERC-NAHRO).

Chad Cooper, the Director of Development and Marketing, he said the housing authority has been using more renewable energy sources like solar panels and proper insulation to keep energy bills low since 2014.

“We always want to push green, anything that we can do to help the cost of the community to go down as far as saving money so they can have more disposable income to do other things with their families,” said Cooper.

SERC-NAHRO is a southeastern regional council that aims to provide housing and community development agencies with education and training to better serve their communities.

He also said they have partnerships in the community that have allowed them to be successful with the green energy initiative. One partnership is Groundswell, a non-profit organization that focuses on solar projects and clean energy programs.

The housing authority has multiple properties and three of them have been transitioned completely to green energy.

Ernest Pickett is the Director of Construction for the LaGrange Housing Authority and has worked alongside Cooper in transitioning the homes.

“Our objective was to improve their life and improve their mindset because all of that plays a part when you look at the wellbeing of a person,” said Pickett.

He said the first project to be transitioned to green energy was Phoenix Way. The homes in that community have energy efficient appliances, low-volume flush toilets and newer windows with better insulation.