LaGrange leaders explain what “400 Years” celebration signifies to our community

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar, Yvonne Lopez, and Wanda Walker worked with many others in LaGrange and Troup County to launch the inaugural “400 Years- A Celebration of the Journey from 1619 to 2019” event. It will offer a full weekend of commemorations, October 18-20.

The group visited WRBL News 3 and spoke with Greg Loyd on “Midday.” They offered insights into why it’s so important that LaGrange hold the celebration that honors all the contributions African-Americans have made to America and our local communities through 400 years of history.