LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody by LaGrange Police after allegedly burglarizing SOS Mini Mart on Vernon St.

According to authorities, officers responded to a burglar alarm at 9:32 p.m. and recognized that the front door to the store had been shattered.

When they arrived officers saw Jaterrius Russell, 18, fleeing on foot with a book bag containing stolen vaping devices and accessories, later valued at over $850.00.

Russell was ordered to stop but continued to run and was engaged with a BOLO Wrap device that did not stop him. Officers then engaged Russell with a TASER that ended the foot chase.

Russell was taken into custody without further incident. He was charged with Burglary and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.