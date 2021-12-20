LaGrange man looking forward to his first Christmas after spending 40 years wrongfully imprisoned

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Terry Lamar Talley is looking forward to his first Christmas after spending 40 years wrongfully imprisoned for crimes he did not commit. He has spend the last 10 months getting to know his family and reconnecting with loved ones.

“My life is coming together like it’s supposed to be. I always think about what I could have been if I hadn’t been locked up whatsoever, I still think about that a lot. I probably wouldn’t be here, I’d be someplace else enjoying myself,” said Talley.

Talley was imprisoned in 1981 on three counts of rape and three counts of attempted rape and faced multiple life sentences. With the help of the Georgia Innocence Project he was released from Dooly State Prison on Feb. 23, 2021 and was reunited with his family.

He is looking forward to spending Christmas at home for the first time in a long time and watching football.

Talley said the past 10 months have been a learning process for him as he’s re-acclimating to society once again. He has had to learn to pay bills, adjust to family life and live with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) which limits the amount of physical activity he can do.

He was first diagnosed with COPD in 2019 while he was still incarcerated but said it has significantly developed since he was released in February limiting his ability to find a job or do exercise.

Joann Talley, Terry’s mother, said she is happy to have her son home but worries about his acclimation to society.

“For this new year, I hope things will be much better. I’m hoping that he will get out and go places and be around people that he’s been knowing before he went off to prison. Get back in communication with them, visit them and they visit him. I hope everything works out good for the following year,” said Joann Talley.

She hopes Terry will find a job in the new year that he can manage with his COPD.

Terry Talley said his new year resolutions are to work on being healthier and to continue acclimating to society.