LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange native, Maiya Dowell, is one of the five candidates competing for the spot as District 2 councilmember. District 2 will become available when current councilmember, Dr. Willie Edmondson, steps into the role as Mayor following Mayor Thornton’s resignation.

Dowell said she feels she is prepared to run for the seat because she often shadowed her uncle and longtime city councilmember, LeGree McCamey. McCamey was in the seat for 14 years before his passing earlier this year.

“He pretty much molded me for this position. He’s allowed me to be in different meetings, he’s allowed me to read different things that they had in those meetings, just prepping me for what the future of LaGrange would be,” said Dowell.

Dowell said her focus would be on families and guiding the city into the future, if elected. She said she would like to see LaGrange be a proactive city instead of a reactive one. She would also like to see the same development in LaGrange as other neighboring cities like Columbus and Newnan.

According to Dowell, 77% of District 2 is single mothers and she would like to develop more home ownership for those families. She would also focus on providing more mental health resources to teenage girls in the community.

“Just keeping a family environment for our district, not just our district but as LaGrange itself,” said Dowell.

Lowering crime in the area is also important to Dowell. She said she would address the gang violence in the city and provide resources to teenagers to educate them on the effects of gangs as well as, add another police precinct within the district.