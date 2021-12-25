LaGrange native gifts Christmas presents to the children of 29-year-old murder victim

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange native, Anthony Talley, is getting in the Christmas spirit this week by gifting Akeila Ware’s five children with Christmas gifts for their first Christmas without their mother. Ware was allegedly murdered by the father of her unborn child, Alonzo Dargan Jr., on Oct. 5, 2021.

“I just hope that they don’t allow this to sadden them during this time of the season because I mean this is when kids are supposed to be full of life, joyous and we don’t want them to be sitting, depressed. I know that’s hard because they don’t have their mom anymore, but I just pray that this will warm them up on the inside, give them that little joy that kids need during this time of year,” said Talley.

Talley hosts a program every Thursday called $1 Thursdays where he raises money for a different causes and donates the funds entirely to the chosen cause of the week. He began collecting money for the gifts that will be given to Ware’s children in early November and raised $320. The remainder of the gifts he wanted to buy he paid for himself.

The children will be receiving gifts like basketballs, footballs, board games, dolls and more. Despite not knowing Ware, Talley said the cause touched him because he has two children and he wanted to make sure Ware’s children would feel the same joy his children will be feeling on Christmas.

He also donated $2,200 to Ware’s family when she passed away in October through the same program.

“It happens every time I set out to do something the community gets behind it and it takes off,” said Talley.

He said he intends to stay in contact with the family and will be reaching out periodically to see if he can help in any way.