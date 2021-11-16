LaGrange native returns to her hometown and donates coats to elementary school students

LaGrange, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange native gave back to the community on the morning of Nov. 16, 2021 by providing 50 students at Berta Weathersbee Elementary School with winter coats ahead of the winter season.

Stephanie Ford, the CEO of Area in Need Missionary House, was born and raised in LaGrange and although living and working in Atlanta now she is still giving back to her home.

“This is about bringing hope to them to know that somebody cares outside of their siblings and their families. They have a whole community that wants to wrap their arms around them,” said Ford.

Ford has been doing a coat donation and Thanksgiving dinner with her organization for years and had the idea to bring the donations to LaGrange when she noticed a need. She partnered with Valdosta State University and Community Action for Improvement (CAFI) to buy the coats for the students.

Ford said the initiative will be taken a step forward and students can expect to see a toy drive next month. CAFI will also be making donations every fourth Saturday of the month including cooked food, shoes and clothes beginning in 2022.

“We want to make sure that this school succeeds and so what better way is to get the community involved to give the things that they not only need but the things that they want,” said Ford.