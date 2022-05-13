LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Calumet Center for Healing and Attachment is a non-profit organization that specializes in mental health services. There is a residential program for women who are in recovery for abuse and trauma and there is also an outpatient program.

The center was started by the Program Director, Kelly Camp, and Head Counselor, Greta Cork in January 2017. Camp said the center prides itself on being an individualized program that is tailored to different needs. The women often make their own case plans and are assisted by the leaders like Camp and Cork.

“What we do here is kind of born out of passion for life experiences that most of us have gone through. I think those kind of experiences helped us to help them navigate better because we understand,” said Camp.

The women in the residential program are required to attend individual and group therapy as well as recovery-based meetings and activities. The center is completely free for outpatients and for residential patients.

Camp said the center aims to have the recovery process for the residential program be about a year but that is adjusted on a case-by-case basis. She said the most important lessons the women in recovery learn is the importance of communication, forgiveness and trust.

The center offers outpatient mental health services for everyone, and that program developed as the center continued helping those who attended the residential program after they left.

Greta Cork is the Head Counselor at Calumet Center for Healing and Attachment. She specializes in addictions, substance abuse, behavioral addictions and trauma.

“You take a person’s only way that they know how to cope and it makes life incredibly difficult so that’s why you need to deal with the trauma and that’s what we do here,” said Cork.

Cork works with the patients in the outpatient and residential programs and often does eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EDMR) therapy. EDMR therapy assesses trauma and desensitizes people to the experiences they have been through.

She said trauma memories are stored improperly in your brain and can be very activating; treating those traumas is key to improving one’s mental health.

Michele Bedingfield is the Executive Director of the Calumet Center and she said the funding for the center has been provided by multiple organizations and individual donations.

“Mental illness isn’t something that should stop someone from going forward. It’s like people that have high blood pressure or high cholesterol or a physical injury. It can be treated and with the right care and the right support it can be overcome and they function as contributing members of society. That’s our goal is to help remove the stigma of mental illness,” said Bedingfield.

Bedingfield said the center offers child psychotherapy which is often important in processing traumas in children ages zero to five years old. She said the ultimate goal is always to reunite mothers with their children and teach them how to thrive in society after healing from trauma.



Calumet Center for Healing and Attachment holds an annual healing event called “Break Every Chain” where women share their testimonies and come together for worship and lunch. Camp said the event is meant to raise awareness and show the community that they are there to support. Head to https://www.calumetcenter.org/ for more information.