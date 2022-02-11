LaGrange official and NFL Director puts on his 29th Super Bowl Experience this weekend

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Parks and Recreation Director, Lance Dennis, is also the National Football League’s Director of Labor and Staffing for the Super Bowl Experience. Dennis travels around the country every year and puts together the interactive theme park for fans in whichever city the Super Bowl is taking place.

“I love the excitement of the event. I love the look on the children’s faces when they see players, when they get to participate in activities, when they get their picture taken with the Lombardi trophy here,” said Dennis.

The Super Bowl Experience was created to give locals in the city where the Super Bowl is taking place something to look forward to other than the game. Attendees can purchase tickets and get an interactive football experience. They get a close look at things like the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autographed jerseys and can run drills like kicking field goals.

Dennis has been working for the NFL since 1994 and has worked at 29 different Super Bowls in all different cities including Indianapolis, Miami and San Diego. He has attended more than 14 Super Bowl games and he said his favorite city to work in was Indianapolis because of their innovative ways to get around the city.

Despite working in parks and recreation full-time in Georgia, Dennis always takes two weeks off at the beginning of the year to ensure the Super Bowl Experience comes to life in cities around the country. He said although he enjoys working with the NFL, he loves working with families in parks and recreation and would not want to leave that department. He has worked in Coweta and Troup County and said he has never faced a problem taking time off for the Super Bowl.

“I enjoy working and I want to make sure I take care of stuff at home as well as here when I’m doing the event,” said Dennis.

Dennis currently has over 1,500 employees working under him at the Super Bowl Experience and his area managers are often college students in the city where the big game is taking place. He will teach sports management classes at the local universities and colleges months before Super Bowl weekend. Then, he recruits students to help him manage the experience.

“The thing I’m most passionate about and that I love the most is when I go on college campuses and get to meet these students in my initial hiring phases and teach their sport management classes. I see how they’re developing, where they’re going and I try to point them in certain directions that’ll help them as they pursue careers in sports or sports management,” said Dennis.

According to Dennis, many of the employees and volunteers working at the Super Bowl Experience have been working under him for 15 or 16 years. Many of them will often plan vacations around the big weekend, work a few shifts, attend parties, and then head home.

He said he enjoys working with the teams and people in every city, he intends to continue working the Super Bowl Experience for as long as he is healthy and able to do so.