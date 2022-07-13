LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Lions Club donated $28,000 to nearly 10 local organizations. Camp Viola, a local summer camp that gives low-income children an opportunity to go to summer camp, was one of the organizations that received one of the biggest donations of $10,000.

J.M. Rawlinson is the Treasurer of the Lions Club and he said with the donations given out on Tuesday, the organization has given away a total of $300,000 in the last 10 years.

“It just enables the people of Troup County and the entire area who are not as fortunate as we, like in the cases of the library and Camp Viola, children go to camp that wouldn’t otherwise be able to go,” said Rawlinson.

Camp Viola and the LaGrange Memorial Library were the two organizations that received the biggest donations of $10,000.

According to Rawlinson, the money for this year’s donations were raised through a barbeque and golf tournaments.

Kevin Stringham is the Chairman of the Camp Viola Board, he said the donation will go towards preserving the buildings the camp uses and expanding resources into the school year.

“Everything that we do is to reach kids in Troup County and give them beyond just having a week of camp,” said Stringham.

Camp Viola partners with local churches and other non-profit organizations to build a free summer camp for low-income children in the community. They participate in activities like hiking, swimming, canoeing and learning about the Bible.

Several hundred children participate and each child goes for one week before a new group attends the camp.