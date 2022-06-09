LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has partnered with the LaGrange Fire Department for their annual police and fire summer camp. It runs for two weeks and the kids enrolled have an opportunity to learn about both departments and participate in different activities.

Officer Unricky Parks is a Sergeant with the Community Outreach Department and a part-time school resource officer. He has been assisting with the summer camp for over 20 years and helped develop it when it first started.

“My favorite part is spending time with the kids. Watching them enjoying themselves and having a good time, laughing at them because kids do crazy things. We just have a good time with the kids,” said Sgt. Parks.

Throughout the summer camp, the kids have the opportunity to learn about the responsibilities of the public safety offices like the LaGrange PD and Georgia State Troopers. They learn fire safety skills from the fire department and how each department communicates with the public as well.

The camp is free to every child that participates and they also receive free breakfast and lunch from the school system. The LaGrange PD has a partnership with TCSS that allows them to feed the children everyday.

They go fishing, visit Great Wolf Lodge, visit several departments like the 911 dispatch center and compete in competitions among each other.

Peter Spivey, 8, is attending the summer camp for a second time this year and said he enjoys it because he can go fishing, learn about the police and fire departments and go to Great Wolf Lodge.

“We get to do so much fun stuff and my parents want me to [attend the summer camp],” said Spivey.