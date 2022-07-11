LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As the overturn of Roe v. Wade continues to affect thousands of women across the country, one local doctor discussed with WRBL the impact the reversal is having in a rural community.

Dr. Joy Baker is an OB-GYN physician based in LaGrange, she said she has seen a widespread confusion among her patients as they struggle to learn the new laws.

“I would say particularly in non-metropolitan cities and rural areas, this certainly poses a challenge. Considering that more than half of Georgia’s counties do not have an obstetric care provider in them, being able to have access to a healthy, safe pregnancy and delivery is a real issue in Georgia,” said Dr. Baker.

The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark decision that affirmed women’s right to an abortion. The June 24, 2022 decision has sparked protests and conversations everywhere. Since then, there have been protests ranging in locations from Auburn, Ala. to New York City.

According to The White House, President Biden signed an executive order on July 8, 2022 to ease access to abortion services in the country. The order provides safeguards for women including providing care to abortion and contraceptives, the privacy of patients and including federal efforts to protect reproductive health care.

According to Dr. Baker, Georgia ranks on the lower end of the scale when it comes to maternal care. She fears women will suffer following the overturn of Roe v. Wade now that they fear asking questions.

“Without the time to really build that infrastructure to ensure quality and safety in obstetrician care and in delivery care in hospitals, I can foresee us having some real challenges particularly in Georgia outside of Atlanta and some of the larger cities,” said Dr. Baker.

According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Georgia laws still allow abortions up to 22 weeks in the pregnancy.

Dr. Baker said although she is not a an abortion provider she does provide resources to women who decide to terminate their pregnancies. She wants to ensure they have a safe abortion if they choose to terminate a pregnancy.