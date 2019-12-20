LaGrange Police identify second suspect in Motel 6 murder

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department has identified the second suspect in a murder that happened Wednesday night at Motel 6.

Joshua D. Osterman, age 32, of Columbus, has been identified as the second suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Jeffery Flansburg, according to LaGrange investigators.

A warrant has been secured Osterman’s arrested on charges Murder.

Wednesday at 9:21 p.m., Flansburg was found lying on the sidewalk in front of the motel located at the 1500 block of LaFayette Parkway.

Officers immediately began to administer emergency medical aid during which time it was determined that the Flansburg had been shot in the neck. He was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

As WRBL News 3 previously reported, 27-year-old Tony Galvan Reynoso is also wanted in Flansburg’s murder.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603, Troup County Crimestoppers at (706)812-1000, or 911.