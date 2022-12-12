LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Sunday night near Miller St. at Leeman St.

According to officials, the victim was walking along Miller St. when two unknown men allegedly ran towards him, knocked him down and removed his wallet from his back pocket.

The victim told officials that when he attempted to stand up, one of the men struck him in the head with a pistol, causing minor injury.

He said the suspects then ran towards Dunson St.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are asking for the public’s help.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Stick with News 3 on air and online as this story develops.