LaGrange police investigating semi-truck arson

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL) LaGrange Police say they’re looking for an arsonist who set fire to a semi-truck early this morning.

LaGrange Police say that semi-truck was parked in the front yard of a home in the 100-block of Melrose Drive.

Around 2:40 Sunday morning, the homeowners alerted police someone had set the tires of the truck on fire.

One of the homeowners extinguished those flames.

But police say the home’s security cameras recorded a young male running from the scene with a gas can.

Anyone with information should call LaGrange Police (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime stoppers (706) 812-1000.