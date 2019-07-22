LaGrange police looking for suspect in late Sunday night shooting

LaGRANGE, Ga (WRBL)- This morning, LaGrange police need your help finding a gunman who shot a man in the face.

Police officers say they received a call last night just past 11 p.m. to the 1000 block of Houston Street. Once there, police say they found the victim.

Emergency responders life-flighted the victim to Atlanta for treatment.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect or suspects remain unknown. They are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information, please call Troup County Crimestoppers (706) 812-1000 or LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.