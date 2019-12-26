LaGrange Police looking for suspect in smash and grab at liquor store

LAGRANGE, GA. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in find a suspect responsible for a smash and grab theft at a local liquor store.

The incident happened early Christmas morning between 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. at Northside Package Store, located at 420 New Franklin Road.

Officials with LaGrange Police say the suspect used a stolen vehicle to drive into the store, leaving a huge, gaping hole and shattered glass everywhere.

After this, the suspect stole three cases of Hennessey, according to police.

Police say the suspect had previously broken into Deals for Dollars, located at 123 Commerce Avenue. The stolen car was taken from that location, according to officials.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Corporal Hall at the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. You can also anonymously contact Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.