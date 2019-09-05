Lagrange Police make arrest in shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga–The Lagrange Police Department has arrested a suspect in a recent shooting. Cornelius Myrone Potts, 42, has been arrested in connection to the shooting of William Randal Massey, 48, both of Lagrange.

Lagrange Police say on August 23, 2019 police responded to 307 South Parkway in reference to a person being shot. Police were informed by Troup County 911 that the victim, Massey, had been taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital.

Massey was interviewed by police at the hospital. Police say he told them he and Potts had been in a disagreement and during the disagreement, Potts shot him. Police say a woman at the scene also witnessed the shooting.

After the shooting, police say Potts fled the scene on foot and was in possession of the gun used in the shooting. Massey was later transferred to an Atlanta-area hospital for further treatment for injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Investigators say on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Potts was arrested at the Econo Lodge located at 2606 Whitesville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.

According to officials with Lagrange Police, Potts is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and Possession of a firearm.