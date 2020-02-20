LIVE NOW /
LaGrange Police searching for missing teen, Elaysia Pink

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl who has run away from home.

Police say Elaysia Pink, age 16, was last seen on Feb. 12th at 8:00 p.m. A description of Pink’s clothing at the time is not available.

Police say Pink left home with a white and brown dog. She also took luggage with her. The wheeled luggage is described as burgundy with pink spirals.

Pink is approximately 5’1” tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you see Elaysia Pink or have information on her whereabouts, please call Detective Noles at 706-883-2695, Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000, or 911.

