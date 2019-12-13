LaGrange police searching for suspect in Thursday night shooting

LaGrange, Ga (WRBL) LaGrange Police say they’re looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened last night.

Officers say they were called to the hospital where they found a 33-year-old man who been shot twice.

He told them it happened while he was inside of a parked car along Murphy Avenue.

Police say this morning they’re searching for Randall McRae in the case.

Police say a warrant on an aggravated assault charge has been issued for McRae.

Anyone with information, should contact LaGrange Police, Detective Duke at (706) 883-2601 or Sgt. Nelson at (706) 883-2688. You may also contact Troup Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

