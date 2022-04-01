LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Joe Kirkland, a LaGrange resident is challenging Dr. Jimmy McCamey in the upcoming May primary election for the District 5 commissioner seat. District 5 covers the southwestern part of the city and extends across several main streets.

“I want to be a positive role model for my kids and the kids of the community. I want to continue the legacy that was built by the late Mr. Richard English. I feel like I have the leadership skills, planning skills and the relationship building skills to help grow District 5 and Troup County in general as a whole,” said Kirkland.

Kirkland said he wanted to run for the seat in November when the special elections took place after the passing of longtime commissioner Richard English. However, he did not qualify to run at the time because he had not been living in Troup County for a year and did not meet the minimum living requirement.

Kirkland is originally from Hazlehurst, Georgia and has been a LaGrange resident for about a year. He is an Associate Director of supply chain at Duracell, the battery manufacturing plant in Troup County.

He will be facing Dr. Jimmy McCamey in the primary elections who has held the seat for nearly five months following the special elections.

If elected, Kirkland said he would like to focus on the lack of affordable housing in the area and would like to improve recreational activities in the city. He said he would like to partner with the LaGrange Housing Authority and the William J. Griggs Recreation Center.

Kirkland said he hopes to serve as an ambassador in the community, as someone who listens to community members and is an active participant in the community. He has participated in community events that have allowed him to introduce himself to other members in the community.