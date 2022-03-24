LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department spoke out after videos of 27-year-old Mitchell Muirhead crawling out of a patrol vehicle started circulating the Internet. Muirhead was arrested on one count of aggravated stalking and one count of obstruction on Friday, March 18 when the videos were recorded.

According to Jeremy Butler, a Sergeant at the LaGrange Police Department and one of the responding officers, Muirhead was not cooperating with officials at the time of his arrest. Officials issued PepperBall, a non-lethal system that dispenses a powder that led him to feel discomfort in the vehicle afterwards.

“The officer was trying to do the right thing and crack his window to give him some air,” said Butler. “Unbeknownst to the officer because they’re in transport and they’re trying to watch the roadway and things of that nature. The subject had maneuvered his hands out from behind him to in front of him and removed his seatbelt unbeknownst to the officer. When that moment came and that vehicle stopped Mr. Muirhead decided to begin to climb through the window of the patrol car and immediately the officer recognized what was happening.”

Butler said this was Muirhead’s third time violating a temporary protection order since Feb. 11, 2022. He was found hiding in the attic of a home and that is when officers applied the non-lethal tool. Muirhead was unresponsive to the PepperBall initially and eventually fell through the attic into the bedroom in the home and that is when he was taken into custody.

When he began to feel discomfort during his transport, the transporting officer partially opened the window. Muirhead was handcuffed at the time but he brought his arms to the front, pushed the window down and that is when he began executing his escape method.

When the transporting officer realized that Muirhead had begun falling out of the window he stopped the car and drew his taser and took Muirhead back into custody.

Butler said the department is looking into more well-structured items for the patrol cars and they are also reviewing the actions of the transporting officer.

“We went back over our policy requirements for those and there is a determination to come from that after we do the full review by internal affairs, our OPS, and our Chief. If there is anything that needs to be addressed that’s something that will be addressed after the review,” said Butler.