LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – As the winter season continues, the warming center in LaGrange is opening its doors and assisting many marginalized individuals in the community. The center is operated by the Homeless Coalition and opens when the temperature hits 37 F.

Mike Wilson is a Board Member with the LaGrange-Troup County Homeless Coalition and he said the center is funded by grants and private donations and it is volunteer lead.

“It is more transformative to be with than to do for. Certainly, they love having food and they love having warm clothes and the things that a lot of people take for granted. The biggest part and what is more transformative I think for marginalized citizens is to just be with them,” said Wilson.

The warming center is currently set up to assist 50 people at a time. It opens at 5 p.m. on designated nights and closes at 8 a.m. Anyone who stays in the warming center is also provided with a meal.

The Homeless Coalition hopes to also turn the warming center into an overall assessment center known as “Branches of Hope”.

According to Wilson, the assessment center will have case workers that will assist marginalized individuals with any help they may need, there will be an emergency shelter that will be open everyday and there will be transitional housing to assist those struggling with homelessness.

“We’re just excited about getting this open for the citizens of Troup County,” said Wilson.

The warming center is locating 122 Gordon Commercial Dr. LaGrange, Ga. 30240.