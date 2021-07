WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB)– Firefighters are working to contain a massive fire in Williamsville Tuesday.

A huge blaze broke out at an office park housing Premium PPE on Earhart Drive near Wehrle Drive. Several crews are on the scene.

The fire shut down traffic on a stretch of the Thruway from Depew to the I-290.



Amherst Fire Control is advising those within 1,000 feet of the building to evacuate.

This article will be updated as more information comes in.