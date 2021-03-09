Large fire breaks out at Bibb County pallet business, shelter in place advisory lifted

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A large fire broke out at a Bibb County pallet business Tuesday night.

Fire crews are currently on the scene trying to extinguish the flames at Cahaba Pallets in the 300 block of Airport Road in Centreville. As of 6 p.m., the fire was under control.

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley said all the equipment inside the business was reportedly destroyed and 3 acres of the property is still burning.

The fire is now a chemical situation involving cyanide. Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Rodney Smith says there are no signs of the material at this time and likely burned up in the fire.

At least 12 fire departments have responded to the scene but have been cleared as of 8:45 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.