COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The biggest story out of the Masters Tournament in today’s play had little to do with the game of Golf, rather the weather. As Larry Mize was preparing to putt on the 16th green, three pine trees began to fall onto the crowd of patrons on the course. Luckily, no one was hurt, but Mize speaks on the fear that took over everyone near the scene. He also spoke on finishing up his final Masters tomorrow.

