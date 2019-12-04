Lawmakers demand solutions to military housing crisis

Service member housing remains a big issue in America. It’s currently under investigation in Congress.

Top brass from the Army, Navy, and Air Force have been brought in for answers to crumbling conditions on military bases.

“A lot of families feel like they’re not being heard and that nobody cares,” said Michael Johnson, of Dover Air Force Base.

Military families filled a senate hearing room Tuesday joining livid lawmakers upset by living conditions on military bases across the country.



Families face mold, rats, roaches and basic appliance issues.

“I served in the Navy and you expect that when you’re in the military your housing is going to be something you want to live in,” said Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

Scott questioned the panel of military officials from the Army, Navy and Air Force on the fastest way to correct the problem.



Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, when asked after the hearing if anyone will be held accountable, responded: “Potentially, yes.”

Some of the senators pointed to delayed government funding as a potential cause to the military’s housing problems.

Alabama Senator Doug Jones says the passage of the looming National Defense Authorization Act is a necessary first step.

“That is going to provide a mechanism for each branch to really do the kind of job that they need to do to get the homeowners and get their military people into good shape,” said Sen. Jones.

Both Democrats and Republicans on the committee want a vote on the NDAA as soon as possible. But neither side could say when it will happen.

And as for an immediate fix for military families and their homes, some inside the hearing room will be spending the holidays in hotels, holding out hope for a solution.