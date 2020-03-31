Lawmakers discuss expanding economic stimulus amid coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON – The ink’s not yet dry on the $2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief law and lawmakers are already at work on the next installment.

“I hope we will come back and make changes as needed in the near future,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, (R) Indiana.

Members of Congress such as Banks say the $2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package is only a down payment for struggling workers, businesses and hospitals.

“We do know that we must do more,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi is pushing for another round of direct payments to American workers on top of the $1,200 going out to most low- and middle-income earners soon.

Her Democratic colleagues- such as South Carolina’s Jim Clyburn- also want more money to expand the food stamp program and protect employer-provided pensions.

“I would hope that as we go forward, we will build upon it,” said Clyburn, (D) South Carolina.

Republicans in Congress continue to push for a major infrastructure plan to build everything from roads to bridges to digital broadband. Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy says now’s the time to save jobs…and save money.

“We can borrow at record-low interest rates so now we can do it and minimize the negative impact upon our debt,” said Cassidy, (R) Louisana.

Alabama’s Mike Rogers also wants to see more money for protective gear- like masks, gowns and hand sanitizer for Immigration officers intercepting migrants at the border.

“They’re putting themselves in harms way with this deadly contagion,” said Rogers (R) Alabama.

Lawmakers aren’t scheduled to come back to Washington until after Easter.



In the meantime, Rep. Steve Cohen, (D) Tennessee, urges President Trump to take full advantage of the laws already on the books to help states combat the coronavirus pandemic now.



