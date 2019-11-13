Lawmakers look for bipartisan support for law to eliminate government shutdowns

WASHINGTON- Memories of last year’s partial government shutdown are still fresh in Washington.

“It cost foreclosures. It cost evictions. It cost families to go to payday lenders,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio.

Now another shutdown could hit on November 21.

“There’s nothing good about them so we should eliminate them,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, (R) Wisconsin.

Senator Johnson supports the Government Shutdown Prevention Act which continues funding at current level, if a new spending bill isn’t passed.

“So we’re continuing to work with Republican members and Democratic members that really do not want to see government shutdowns any time in the future,” said Johnson.

Virigina Democratic Senator Mark Warner introduced something similar called the “Stop Stupidity Act.”

“If the government shuts down, the rest of the government would continue to operate. The only people who wouldn’t get paid would be Congress, my staff, its staff, the White House and its staff,” Warner said.

But like so much in Washington, those ideas haven’t passed, even though many in Congress say a shutdown does nothing good for the country.

“Neither side is willing to agree yet, at this point in time, but we have shown strong bipartisan support,” said Johnson.

A recent Congressional study showed the past five shutdowns cost the country a combined $4 billion dollars.

While a shutdown has long been a tool of political leverage, some lawmakers say its time for it to go.

“I still think what we need to do is pass legislation. That’s maybe not very popular here on the Hill, but I think would make great sense,” Warner said.



