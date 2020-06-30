Lawmakers offer more details on possible second round of stimulus payments

WASHINGTON- Americans could be receiving a second round of cash payments.

President Trump signaled last week that he supports the idea.

Senators say they are weighing all options and are preparing to send some financial relief to Americans as soon as possible.

More money could soon be on the way for millions of Americans.

“It is going to happen; it’s just not going to happen yet,” said Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe.

Inhofe says the idea of a second stimulus check filled two-hours of discussion at last week’s Senate Republican Luncheon.

Inhofe says senators are supportive but are still working on the details.

“What you don’t want to do is have a reward given to people who don’t want to work,” Sen. Ihhofe said.

“If there is additional need for direct assistance that is something that we should consider,” said Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn.

Cornyn says they also considered the idea of a payroll tax holiday.

“That is a little challenging because the payroll tax is how we pay for Medicare and Social Security, but that would be a way to get money directly in the hands of people who need the cash,” Sen. Cornyn said.

Democrats also want a second round of checks and last week President Trump signaled he was open to the idea.

“We want to take our time and make sure we’re thoughtful, so whatever we do, it’ll be much more targeted,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Secretary Mnuchin says they don’t want to rush and make the same mistakes as last time.

The Government Accountability Office just reported $1.4 billion dollars was mistakenly sent to dead people as part of the first round of payments

“The first thing on the list of lessons learned would be not to replicate that,” said Sen. Inhofe.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says if Congress passes another stimulus package, it would happen in July.