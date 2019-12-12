Lawmakers set to vote today on measure to lower prescription costs

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that they say would lower your prescription drug costs.

But there’s a last-minute battle between members of Congress over which solution is best.

Democrats are ready to bring their bill to lower prescription drug costs – to the House floor.

“Last year House Democrats promised in our ‘For the People’ agenda that we would lower the cost of healthcare by lowering the cost of prescription drugs. This week we are delivering on that promise,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.

Democrats say their bill gives Medicare the power to negotiate directly with drug companies and makes the lower drug prices available to Americans with private insurance.

North Carolina Congressman G.K. Butterfield says getting this bill done is a priority for Democrats.

“So that our seniors and everyday working families can afford their prescription drugs,” says Butterfield.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress want to lower prescription drug costs. However, the disagreement about the right way to do it could lead to a showdown before Thursday’s vote.

“It is a great opportunity for us in the Congress to achieve something really, really meaningful,” says Rep. Virginia Foxx (R) North Carolina.

Foxx joined other GOP lawmakers in a last-minute attempt to derail House Democrats bill.

They say their plan uses bipartisan reforms to lower out-of-pocket spending without limiting access to cures.

Georgia Congressman Drew Ferguson believes it’s the best solution.

“The incorrect way to do it is to punish and industry and not address the underlying problems,” said Ferguson.

The senate also has its own bipartisan plan that they say the President supports.

But for now, the pharmaceutical industry is pushing back against all three plans.